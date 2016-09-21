Man sentenced for shooting outside Lakewood casino

A man accused of shooting another man in the neck outside a Lakewood casino last year has been sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison.
Roger Alexander Moore Jr., 23, pleaded guilty earlier this month to second-degree assault, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful gun possession.
Pierce County Superior Court Judge Katherine Stolz sentenced him Sept. 14 for the shooting Oct. 21 in the parking lot of a casino in the 9800 block of South Tacoma Way.
The victim was taken to a hospital and treated. He told police the fight that led to the shooting started after his brother fought with Moore or one of his friends.
While Moore was out on bail in connection with the assault case, investigators got information he was dealing heroin, and police found a gun in his vehicle when they arrested him for that.
Friends and family wrote the court that Moore is a hard worker who studied at Pierce College after he graduated high school and was a caring older brother.
“He takes an active role in the lives of his younger siblings, often ensuring their needs are met emotionally and financially and as well as standing as a regular figure and influence in their daily lives,” his aunt, Rhonda Moore, wrote.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
