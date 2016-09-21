Crime

Tacoma officer disciplined for chase; city settles lawsuit for $707,000

By Kenny Ocker

The Tacoma police lieutenant who started a chase that left four people hurt in 2014 was suspended five days for his actions, according to department records.

David O’Dea was found to have been outside department policy when he began the Halloween night chase in an unmarked police car. The pursuit reached speeds of more than 60 mph and saw the fleeing driver hit four vehicles, including one with a man, woman and two children inside.

The people in that car sued the city and O’Dea in January 2015. The city settled the lawsuit Tuesday, paying the four $707,000.

The fleeing driver, Michael Haskins, pleaded guilty to attempting to elude police and two counts of vehicular assault, receiving a 17-month prison term.

In addition to being suspended, O’Dea, who is still with Tacoma police, was required to take remedial training in use of force and in vehicle operations, the documents show.

Kenny Ocker

