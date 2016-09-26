Tacoma man charged with threatening to kill officers during arrest

A 30-year-old Tacoma man is charged with breaking out the windows of a friend’s car with a baseball bat and threatening to kill several law enforcement officers while being booked into jail.
The man pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of felony harassment, second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and third-degree malicious mischief. He is being held on $500,000 bail.
Charging documents give this account:
An old college buddy of the man’s saw him near Titlow Park Sept. 21 and offered him a ride.
Once inside the car, the man began acting “strange,” grabbed the steering wheel and threatened to crash the car, records show.
He was kicked out of the car and grabbed a baseball bat, chasing his old friend down the 7100 block of South 12th Street.
The man then returned to his friend’s Hyundai Elantra and allegedly busted out all the windows with a baseball bat.
A witness drove behind the man to keep track of him while the friend called 911.
The responding officer quickly put handcuffs on the man since he reportedly had a weapon and the man yelled repeated obscenities as they drove to Pierce County Jail.
When the officer tried to escort him out of the patrol car, the man “became enraged” and started kicking the doors and center divider, according to charging papers.
He then tried to spit on the officer and threatened to kill his family when he got out of jail.
“The look in his eyes led the officer to believe he is capable of following through with his threat to harm the officer’s family, his children,” records show.
The man also threatened to kill several jail guards and a nurse who tried to assist booking the man.
