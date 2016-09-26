Man arrested outside Seahawks game after allegedly asking police about lost briefcase of cocaine

Seattle police arrested a 19-year-old man Sunday after he allegedly asked officers outside the Seahawks game if they’d found his missing briefcase — which turned out to be full of cocaine.
The Seattle Police Department Blotter gave this account of the incident:
Officer Doug Jorgenson was directing traffic at Occidental Avenue South and South King Street when a man approached him and handed over a briefcase.
The man said he’d been out walking his dog when another man stopped to pet it on the street. After petting the dog, the second man walked off, leaving his briefcase behind, the man said.
Jorgenson, hoping to identify the briefcase’s owner, opened it and discovered four large bags, and 27 smaller ones, filled with 154 grams of suspected cocaine.
A short time later the 19-year-old man turned up and asked if police had found a briefcase.
“It contained some important work paperwork and he really needed it back,” the man reportedly told officers.
Police booked the man into King County Jail for drug trafficking.
