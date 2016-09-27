Suspected gunman in shooting that paralyzed Tacoma woman pleads not guilty

A Tacoma man charged in a shooting that left his friend’s fiancé paralyzed was ordered held Tuesday in lieu of $500,000 bail.
Carlos Aguirre, 23, pleaded not guilty to attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault. He was arrested Monday.
A co-defendant, Lacaste Edwards Sr., 40, remains at large. Edwards, who has two children with the victim, faces the same charges.
The shooting took place in the early hours of Aug. 30 in an apartment shared by the couple in the 3000 block of South 12th Street.
The couple argued about infidelity earlier in the night and Edwards returned home later that night with Aguirre.
Edwards’ fiancé, who told police he has a history of beating her, said she hid a knife under her pillow out of fear. She stabbed him in the side after he assaulted her, according to charging papers.
Aguirre allegedly shot her shortly afterward as the woman was on the phone with 911 dispatchers.
Officers found her lying in the grass with gunshot wounds to her breast, leg, hand and neck. Doctors said she is paralyzed from her wounds.
