Federal Way man fatally shoots estranged girlfriend, then tries to kill himself, police say

A woman was fatally shot late Saturday by her estranged boyfriend, who then tried to kill himself, Federal Way police said Tuesday.
Tabitha Apling, 33, was fatally shot about 10:15 p.m. in the 31700 block of Third Place Southwest and died at the scene, police spokeswoman Cathy Schrock said via email. Apling’s identity was confirmed by King County medical examiners.
The 46-year-old Federal Way man accused of shooting her was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He remains in critical condition, Schrock said.
The man was expected to be charged Wednesday with aggravated first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm, Schrock said.
Officers had responded to a 911 hang-up call from the residence. The man’s mother said the two had been arguing when her son pulled out a handgun in front of her grandchildren, a 5-year-old and a 6-month-old, Schrock said.
The man and Apling struggled over the gun and a shot went off, Schrock said. The grandmother fled with the children.
Apling was at the residence in violation of a domestic violence protection order between her and the man. It was put in place after a domestic violence case in Auburn, Schrock said.
