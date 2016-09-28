Suspicious package at State Patrol headquarters not a threat

The State Patrol headquarters in Parkland were evacuated Wednesday morning after a suspicious package was found, but the package turned out to be non-threatening.
A bomb squad was called to investigate the package and people were asked to avoid the building at 2502 112th Street East.
By 9:30 a.m., the dispatch center had been moved to a “safe location” and continued to answer 911 calls, trooper Todd Bartolac said.
More than 50 employees from the crime lab and other divisions were also evacuated.
Investigators quickly determined the package was not a threat and re-opened the building.
“It turned out to be a precautionary thing,” Bartolac said.
