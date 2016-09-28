Baby dies when suicidal pregnant woman sets self on fire

Police are investigating after an unborn baby was killed in an apparent suicide attempt by the mother, authorities said.
Police officers responding Sunday evening to reports of a suicidal person in the 10800 block of Southeast 238th Street in Kent found a 34-year-old pregnant woman with significant burns, said Kent Police Department spokeswoman detective Melanie Robinson.
The woman was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where the baby was delivered but died about two hours later.
She was “very close to full term,” Robinson said of the woman, who remains in critical condition.
The baby died from prenatal asphyxia due to maternal thermal burns, according to a King County Medical Examiner’s Office report released Tuesday. Medical investigators have ruled the baby’s death a homicide.
“It is early on the investigation, and it is not quite clear if any charges will be brought against” the woman, Robinson said.
Comments