Suspect in Auburn bank robbery killed self, autopsy finds

A 31-year-old Auburn man who police believe held up a KeyBank branch Sept. 21 and shot at an officer later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police and medical examiners.
The man shot himself in the head, King County medical examiners determined, and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he died later that day.
Police said they believe the same man was responsible for the Sept. 17 robbery of an Umpqua Bank at 1261 Auburn Way N.
Police on Wednesday released a more detailed account of what happened Sept. 21:
The robber, wearing a wig and a baseball cap, entered the KeyBank at 1 E. Main St. about noon. He told a teller he had a gun and demanded money, which he received.
He left the bank and got into a car, which then traveled down D Street in front of the Auburn Police Department as officers were responding to the bank robbery call two blocks away.
The car pulled over a block south of the Police Department and an officer, seeing the car’s passenger door open, pulled in behind it. A man was walking down an alley toward Auburn Way South.
Another officer, Eric Mattson, an eight-year veteran of law enforcement, got off his bicycle to help search for the robber.
Just then the man in the alley fired three shots at Mattson with a handgun. The officer was not hit, but one bullet went through the window of a house nearby. No one in the house was hurt.
Mattson fired two shots at the man and missed, and the man ran down the alley out of officers’ view. Halfway down the alley, the man shot himself, something a witness corroborated, police said.
