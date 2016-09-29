Tacoma man arrested after shooting that paralyzed fiancee

A second man was arrested Thursday in the wake of an Aug. 30 shooting that left his fiancee paralyzed.
Lacaste Edwards Sr., 40, of Tacoma faces charges of attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault. A bench warrant was issued for him Sept. 22.
Co-defendant Carlos Aguirre, 23, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the same charges, and his bail was set at $500,000.
According to charging papers:
Aguirre shot the woman in their apartment in the 3000 block of South 12th Street after she and Edwards had argued about infidelity earlier in the night.
Edwards left and returned with Aguirre. Edwards’ fiancee had hid a knife under her pillow because she feared his return. She told police he had a history of beating her.
When Edwards started to assault her, she stabbed him. As she was on the phone with 911 dispatchers, Aguirre shot her multiple times, wounding her in the breast, leg, hand and neck. Bullets remain in her neck and hip.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
