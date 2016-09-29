Lakewood police warn of gas pump credit card skimmers

Lakewood police say credit card skimmers have been installed in fuel pumps in at least two gas stations there.
Devices were found at a station whose owner declined to be identified and at an Arco station at 10006 South Tacoma Way SW in the past 15 days, the department posted on Facebook.
At both stations, customers complained about how transactions were taking too long, which led station owners to call out technicians, who discovered the devices inside the pumps.
The devices are identical, which led Lakewood police to say they are related to the same suspect or suspects. At both stations, the pumps were out of sight to the store and the video security systems.
Lakewood police say to use pumps that are closer to stores and to report whenever transactions take longer than usual.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
