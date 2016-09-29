Man breaks into 3 Stadium High School lockers

A man broke into three Stadium High School runners’ lockers Tuesday, according to police and Tacoma Public Schools.
The man, who is not a student, entered Stadium’s Performing Arts Center, went into the boys lockerroom and was able to pry open three lockers and pilfer their contents, school district spokeswoman Kathryn McCarthy said Thursday evening. The lockers belonged to three boys on the cross country team.
Surveillance cameras captured images of the man in the halls, but not in the locker room, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
Photos of the man were given to all Stadium staff members, and the school district told families of the break-in, McCarthy said.
Students are advised to only bring “necessary valuables,” McCarthy said. Stadium’s coaches will work with players to help them secure their valuables, she added.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Tacoma police at 253-798-4721 or Tacoma Public Schools at 253-571-1000.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
