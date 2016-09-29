Floppy-hatted bank robber already in custody, documents say

A man wanted for allegedly robbing a Summit-area bank Sept. 7 turned out to be in custody in King County for an unrelated charge, according to court documents.
Kyle Beadle, 30, a transient, is charged with first-degree robbery in Pierce County Superior Court for allegedly holding up the Columbia Bank at 10321 Canyon Road E. while wearing a distinctive floppy hat, court documents state.
According to court documents:
Beadle walked up to the counter in a floppy hat and sunglasses. He took the sunglasses off when a teller asked, then asked for a withdrawal slip. Instead of returning that, he gave her a note demanding money without making a scene and implied he was carrying a gun.
She gave him the money and he left.
A Pierce County sheriff’s detective posted the video online, and multiple people identified Beadle as the robber, including a corrections officer and a parole officer.
That’s when deputies discerned that Beadle was in the King County Regional Justice Center in Kent on an escape warrant from the Department of Corrections.
Beadle told detectives he had taken the money so he could see his mother in Iowa, but instead used the money to fuel his gambling addiction.
