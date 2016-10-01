Tacoma motorcyclist killed in state Route 7 crash

A 28-year-old Tacoma motorcyclist died Friday after hitting a minivan near Elk Plain in east Pierce County.
Washington State Patrol reports give this account:
Craig J. Osier was headed north on state Route 7 near 214th Street East on his 2005 Suzuki motorcycle. A 69-year-old Lakewood woman headed south on state Route 7 was turning left in her 2000 Chrysler Town and Country into a private driveway.
Osier hit the woman’s car as she turned, forcing her car into a parking lot. The woman and a 5-year-old child in her car were not injured.
Troopers believe speed contributed to the crash. There are no charges pending.
Brynn Grimley: 253-597-8467, @bgrimley
