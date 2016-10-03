Man held on $750,000 bail in connection to shooting that paralyzed fiancee

0:43 Homeless man found dead in Parkland; suspect arrested Pause

1:47 'I miss the one thing that completes my every day,' says wife of shooting victim

1:57 Tacoma Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool talks about massage parlor busts

2:40 Raw video: Neighbor heard shots that killed man wielding chainsaw

1:58 Human remains found at Gig Harbor construction site

2:53 FBI talks about arrest of Tacoma homicide suspect and his extradition to U.S. from Mexico

2:21 Nathen Terault sentencing

1:51 Boy killed with machete; uncle suspected

0:59 Family of hammer attack victim speaks

1:30 Vivitrol injections help addict escape heroin