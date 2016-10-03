Man held on $750,000 bail in connection to shooting that paralyzed fiancee

A man charged in connection with a Tacoma shooting that paralyzed his fiancee is being held in lieu of $750,000 bail.
Lacaste Edwards Sr., 40, pleaded not guilty Friday at his arraignment on charges of first-degree assault and attempted second-degree murder, and Court Commissioner Meagan Foley set his bail.
The alleged shooter, 23-year-old Carlos Aguirre, was arraigned Sept. 27 on the same charges, and pleaded not guilty. He was ordered held in lieu of $500,000.
Aguirre is accused of shooting the woman Aug. 30 at an apartment in the 3000 block of South 12th Street, after she and Edwards argued earlier in the night about infidelity.
Investigators said she stabbed Edwards with a knife as he started to assault her, and Aguirre shot her as she called 911, according to court records.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
