Federal Way HS student brings gun to campus, police say

A 16-year-old Federal Way High School student was arrested Monday for bringing a handgun to school, according to police.
The boy had shown the gun to another person, who immediately told school administrators, police spokeswoman Cathy Schrock said Monday night.
The school was put into lockdown at 11:36 a.m., Schrock said, and officers came to search for the student, who left the campus.
Todd Beamer High School also was put into lockdown for a time as a precaution, she said.
Schrock said the student was found at his home and arrested and the firearm, found to have been stolen, was seized.
He was arrested on suspicion of having a dangerous weapon on a school campus, Schrock said.
