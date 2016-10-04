Former Washington State Fair worker pleads guilty to indecent exposure, drug possession

A former Washington State Fair worker who exposed himself outside a Tacoma residence was sentenced to four months in jail Tuesday.
Ernest Guy Volk, 58, pleaded guilty to indecent exposure and drug possession.
Volk told Pierce County Superior Court Judge Stephanie Arend multiple times that he would follow everything she ordered him to do, and he apologized for his actions.
The sentence Arend handed down was in the middle of Volk’s standard range, and was an agreed recommendation from Volk’s attorney and prosecutors.
Police arrested him Sept. 13 after he reportedly was seen masturbating in front of a Tacoma residence. He had methamphetamine in his pocket when officers found him, police said.
Volk was employed by Funtastic, the fair’s carnival operator, to work in the ride area called SillyVille, which caters to young children.
The fair said Funtastic fired Volk after his arrest, and confirmed the company had done a background check before hiring him.
Neither the fair nor Funtastic provided details about the background check used, such as how far back it would have gone.
The check didn’t turn up two misdemeanor convictions Volk has from more than 15 years ago.
One was for second-degree criminal trespass for hiding in a hedge to watch a 13-year-old girl sunbathe; the other was for indecent conduct for masturbating in public, including in front of children near a Tacoma park.
The fair said in 2014 that Funtastic had expanded its background checks, so that ride and game operators got a felony check, and SillyVille workers got an additional search that looked for other arrests and criminal activity.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
