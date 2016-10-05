Auburn student expelled for creating ‘Killer Clown’ account

An Auburn High School student was expelled for creating a “Killer Clown” account on social media, police said Wednesday.
The account has been disabled but appeared to be a Facebook page, which was circulated among students at several schools in the city.
Police said there is no credible threat and schools remain in session.
The student’s age and gender were not released.
A nationwide hoax about creepy clowns luring children or lingering in unexpected places recently reached South Puget Sound, prompting reports of clown sightings and students threatening or trying to scare each other with clowns.
Earlier this week, students at Rogers High School in Puyallup received death threat text messages from a purported clown, which prompted a modified lockdown on campus during lunch Tuesday. Two clown masks were found outside the school in a wooded area after students reported seeing clowns lurking outisde.
At least 17 clown sightings have been reported to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department since Sept. 1. No clowns have been spotted committing a crime.
Law enforcement officials have expressed frustration about wasted resources and concern that someone is going to get hurt.
Auburn police asked parents to speak with their children about the hoax.
“Though kids may think these types of ‘pranks’ are simply light hearted ‘kids being kids’… In this day and age, they are much more than that. They are a threat and taken just as that,” according to a police statement.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments