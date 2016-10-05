Teen charged in bomb, shooting threat that closed 2 Puyallup schools

A 16-year-old girl threatened to bomb Emerald Ridge High School in Puyallup because she wanted classes canceled after a falling out with a friend, court records show.
The girl, whom The News Tribune is not naming because she is a juvenile, was charged Wednesday with threats to bomb property and felony harassment. She is set to appear in court this afternoon.
Puyallup police learned about the threats early Tuesday morning from officials in Washington D.C., who were alerted by Interpol agents in Dublin, Ireland.
The threat was posted on an online European public forum where people can ask and answer questions. It came in the form of an all-caps, profanity-laced threat to bomb the school and shoot students and “dumb rude teachers.”
Puyallup School District officials decided to close Emerald Ridge High School for the day, as well as Glacier View Junior High School since it is a quarter mile away.
The IP address was quickly tracked to the girl’s home in Puyallup. Police served a search warrant and seized all electronic devices. No weapons or bomb making materials were found in the house.
Her mother was cooperative but had no knowledge of the threat. The girl was asleep when officers arrived.
“She stated that she is not bullied at school, has no particular problems at school, but does not feel accepted,” according to charging papers.
Records show the girl had not attended classes for about a week. School officials said the girl has only attended school this year 2 to 3 times at most.
Although the girl initially denied posting the threat, she allegedly admitted it once police determined it was posted from her cell phone.
“The respondent stated she was trying to get school canceled because she was angry after an argument with a friend,” documents show.
Classes at both schools resumed Wednesday.
