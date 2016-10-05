Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are done with these clowns

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies will no longer be responding to clown-related calls unless there is a crime being committed, spokesman Ed Troyer said Wednesday.
“We’re going to stop reporting clown sightings,” Troyer said, “Or we’ll spend all day chasing clowns — not that we don’t already do that.”
Troyer said there is an Instagram account that appears to be posting pictures of scary clowns and mentioning area schools, but the account is based out of New York. He said the account appears to be surfing the Internet for stories and then targeting schools that have already had incidents.
“I think what’s happening is we’re getting trolled from people all over the country,” Troyer said.
Kenny Ocker
