October 7, 2016 9:07 AM

Auburn shooting injures 1, locks down 3 schools

By Stacia Glenn

Auburn police are investigating a shooting Friday morning that injured a man.

The shooting occurred about 8:45 a.m. near 24th Street Southeast and F Street Southeast.

No one has been arrested. The victim was being treated at the scene.

As a precaution, Olympic Middle School, Pioneer Elementary and Terminal Park Elementary are on lockdown.

Police brought in a search dog to search for the suspect and asked people to stay out of the area.

Details on the shooting were not immediately available.

