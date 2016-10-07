Auburn shooting injures 1, locks down 3 schools

Auburn police are investigating a shooting Friday morning that injured a man.
The shooting occurred about 8:45 a.m. near 24th Street Southeast and F Street Southeast.
No one has been arrested. The victim was being treated at the scene.
As a precaution, Olympic Middle School, Pioneer Elementary and Terminal Park Elementary are on lockdown.
Police brought in a search dog to search for the suspect and asked people to stay out of the area.
Details on the shooting were not immediately available.
