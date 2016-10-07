Two teens sentenced in shooting of friend's grandmother's ex-boyfriend in Tacoma

Two friends of a teenager who shot his grandmother’s ex-boyfriend in Tacoma were sentenced Friday for their parts in the crime.
Melissa Renae Thierry, 19, and Marchae Tivann Garrison, 17, both pleaded guilty last month in connection to the shooting.
Thierry was the getaway driver, and pleaded to first-degree rendering criminal assistance.
Garrison was one of the shooters, and pleaded to attempted second-degree murder, as did the other shooter, 18-year-old Justice Manu William Rogers Henderson.
Pierce County Superior Court Judge Gretchen Leanderson sentenced Garrison to about 12 years, eight months behind bars, the same sentence she gave Henderson last month. She sentenced Thierry to nine months.
Prosecutors said Henderson and the other two went to confront Henderson’s grandmother’s former partner May 4. Henderson believed the man had disrespected or assaulted his grandmother, according to charging papers.
When the 63-year-old man opened the door of his home, Henderson and Garrison fired.
Thierry’s attorney, Michael Stewart, said she didn’t know the other two were going to shoot, or what had happened, and that after they fired the guns, they returned to the car and told her to drive.
The man survived his injuries.
Each of the three teenagers had loved ones at sentencing, and apologized in court for what happened. Leanderson said she believed they were sorry, and that they should be thankful the shooting wasn’t fatal.
“I just think that you should be extremely grateful that he is still alive,” she told Garrison — a comment she also made to Thierry.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
