Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
Mitchell Gaff
Age: 58.
Description: 5 feet 9 inches and 190 pounds, gray hair with hazel eyes.
Where registered to live: 700 block of South 17th Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1980 of second-degree assault and second-degree burglary in Snohomish County for binding and sexually assaulting a woman working in her yard. While on probation in 1984, was convicted of first-degree burglary and first-degree rape in Snohomish County for breaking into a home and sexually assaulting two sisters at knifepoint.
Sex offender treatment: Participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Detectives Paula Kelly at 253-591-5989 or Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Manuel Lopez Jr.
Age: 62.
Description: 5 feet 6 inches and 170 pounds, gray hair and black eyes.
Where registered to live: 2300 block of Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1976 of third-degree rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a woman he’d just met. Convicted in 1978 of first-degree burglary with the intent to commit rape in California after breaking into a home and sexually assaulting a woman. Convicted in 1994 for second-
degree rape by forcible compulsion in Pierce County for breaking into a home and sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint.
Other crimes: Convictions for residential burglary, bribing a witness and possession of a controlled substance.
Sex offender treatment: Participated in a treatment program while at the Special Commitment Center.
For more information: Call Detectives Kelly at 253-591-5989 or Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Richard W. Galbraith
Age: 52.
Description: 5 feet 8 inches and 170 pounds, red hair with blue eyes.
Where registered to live: 1900 block of South Cushman, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in1991 of first-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 5-year- old girl who lived nearby.
Sex offender treatment: Did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Detectives Kelly at 253-591-5989 or Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
