Woman charged in fatal robbery in Tacoma

Beayanka LaFleur drove a convicted felon to a fast-food restaurant in Tacoma on Friday, knowing he planned to rob people, according to court records.
The 27-year-old woman also drove the felon to the hospital after one of the robbery victims fatally shot him.
On Monday, Pierce County prosecutors charged LaFleur with first-degree robbery for being an accomplice to the armed robbery, which ended in the death of Terry Webb, 26.
LaFleur pleaded not guilty at arraignment, and Court Commissioner Meagan Foley ordered her released on her own recognizance.
Prosecutors asked Foley to set bail at $150,000, but the defense argued her criminal history was minimal. She pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree malicious mischief in 2013, after she and her husband argued and she trashed their apartment.
As for the robbery charge, LaFleur told police she took Webb to the parking lot of a restaurant in the 1200 block of Division Avenue on Friday so he could buy a gun, according to charging papers.
She then parked in a nearby alley to wait.
About 6:40 p.m., Webb allegedly approached two men waiting in their car for food and asked if they wanted to buy drugs. The men declined and one of them followed Webb when he walked to a car in the alley and left.
“Soon after, the victims were back inside their car and someone got into their back seat,” records show. “He had a handgun and was pointing it at them saying, ‘You know what this is’ and to not move.”
The armed man, later identified as Webb, took their money and phones and told the driver to throw the car keys out the window.
The driver did, and then Webb told him to drive away.
“The driver told him that he had just had them throw out their keys,” according to charging papers.
At that point the driver pulled out a handgun and fired at least three rounds into the back seat where Webb was seated. Police said the driver legally owned and carried the weapon.
The victims believe Webb shot back as he got out of the car and took off running. Witnesses said they saw him get in a car driven by LaFleur.
She drove him to an area hospital, where Webb was pronounced dead.
Detectives are investigating whether Webb fired at the victims after the driver shot at him.
Webb recently was released from prison. He has prior convictions for unlawful possession of a firearm, malicious harassment, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree assault.
