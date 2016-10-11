Reward offered for tips about area serial bank robber

A serial bank robber has hit five banks in Western Washington in the past four months, police believe.
Now Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County have offered up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
During the robberies, the man acted similarly, handing the teller a note while saying he was armed before placing the money into a small bag and leaving, according to Crime Stoppers.
The man is described as white, in his 40s, about 5 feet 10 and heavy, with brown hair and two missing front bottom teeth. He usually wears a black baseball cap, thick-framed black glasses, a black hoodie with a zipper and latex fingertip gloves.
Surveillance photos show him sometimes wearing a baseball hat, and in one photo he appears to be wearing a ranger-style cap. In another, he has a thick beard and mustache.
Crime Stoppers says the following five robberies are related:
▪ June 27, Red Canoe Credit Union branch at 33616 Pacific Hwy S. in Federal Way
▪ July 25, Red Canoe Credit Union branch at 601 39th Ave. SW in Puyallup
▪ Sept. 2, attempted robbery of a Red Canoe Credit Union branch at 320 Front Ave. NW in Castle Rock
▪ Sept. 16, Sound Credit Union branch at 1802 N. Pearl St. in Tacoma
▪ Sept. 30, Red Canoe Credit Union branch at 16510 Meridian Ave. E. in South Hill
Anyone with information is asked to call 800-222-TIPS (8477). Callers will remain anonymous.
Staff writer Alexis Krell contributed to this report.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
