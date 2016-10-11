Charges filed in University Place wreck that killed one, injured five

Pierce County prosecutors filed charges this week against a man accused of causing a wreck that killed one person and hurt five others in June in University Place.
Donivan Emanuel Crews, 30, was charged Monday with second-degree murder, vehicular homicide, five counts of vehicular assault, trying to elude police, failing to have a device in the vehicle to measure his alcohol level and driving with a suspended license.
He’s expected to be arraigned Friday. Court records don’t list an attorney for him.
Crews allegedly drove drunk, fled police and T-boned the vehicle carrying 28-year-old Kasandra Moffett, of Tacoma.
She died from her injuries, and four people in the vehicle with her were seriously injured. The driver was in the hospital until Aug. 2., in part to be treated for fractures to his ribs, pelvis, hip and left shoulder blade, according to charging papers.
A passenger in Crews’ truck was taken to a hospital, for less serious injuries.
The wreck happened about 1 a.m. near 27th Street West and Bridgeport Way, after a University Place police officer tried to pull Crews over because the truck he was driving didn’t have its lights on.
According to court records:
After the wreck, Crews’ blood-alcohol level was 0.13, above the legal limit of 0.08, and investigators smelled alcohol on his breath and found beer cans throughout the truck.
He had two prior DUIs, and his license was suspended at the time. He also had a restriction that any vehicle he drove needed to have a device to measure his alcohol level.
