Suspect in August armed robbery arrested

Fircrest police on Tuesday evening arrested a man wanted for his alleged role in an armed robbery in Midland on Aug. 14.
Pierre Cortez, 31, faces three counts each of first-degree robbery, one count of first degree burglary and one count of second-degree assault in Pierce County Superior Court.
Sheraya Taylor, 26, faces the same counts, and was arraigned Aug. 16. Judge Stephanie Arend set her bail at $500,000.
Taylor, who remains in Pierce County Jail, had been arrested at the site of the robbery in the 800 block of 96th Street East, court records state.
A then-15-year-old boy was also arraigned Aug. 16 in Pierce County Juvenile Court. The News Tribune does not generally identify suspects charged as juveniles.
According to court documents:
Cortez, Taylor and the teenager drove to the Midland home, where they parked behind another car with three people inside. Taylor was there to pick up some money from an acquaintance.
Taylor went to the door of the home, while Cortez and the teen, both with firearms in hand, walked up to the car.
Cortez told the driver to give him heroin, which he smoked before then holding up the car’s occupants at gunpoint.
Taylor told Pierce County sheriff’s deputies she didn’t want to get caught up in the robbery and tried to leave on her own. She told deputies Cortez and the teen barged into the house and then held its occupants at gunpoint.
Witnesses had a different story.
They told deputies Taylor went to a window with an air conditioner in it, and tried to kick it in, but she was unsuccessful.
Cortez and the teen held a man outside at gunpoint before trying to break down the door. Someone inside opened the door when they saw the frame starting to break.
The two went through the house, pilfering a purse in the process. Taylor followed.
As the three were in the house, one of the car’s occupants called 911.
Deputies arrested Taylor and the teen at the scene, but Cortez escaped.
The deputies found a shotgun and a handgun stashed behind the rear wheel of the car Cortez and the teen robbed. Taylor was armed with a knife.
Cortez also faces six different failure-to-appear warrants in Pierce County District Court on charges of driving with a suspended license, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.
