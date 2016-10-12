Tacoma man pleads not guilty to 4 convenience store robberies

A Tacoma man is being held in lieu of $200,000 bail after pleading not guilty Tuesday to a string of armed robberies in Pierce County.
Murphy Leatiota, 18, is charged with four counts of first-degree robbery in connection with several convenience store holdups Oct. 1.
In all the robberies, four men wearing bandanas demanded cash and tobacco products before pointing a gun at the clerk and ordering him or her to lay on the ground.
No one was hurt in the hold-ups, which took place in just over three hours, starting at 5:40 a.m. and ending at 8:50 a.m.
A co-defendant, Phoenix Gomez-Valencia, 20, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree robbery and is jailed in lieu of $75,000 bail. He was a getaway driver and was paid with cigars and a box of rolled pennies, according to charging papers.
The others sought in the robberies have not been arrested.
The stores held up were at 801 S. 56th St., 8235 S. Hosmer, 801 S. 56th St. and 7201 S. Oakes St.
