Kent police shoot armed man while serving search warrant

Kent police shot and critically injured a man who came to the door with a gun Wednesday while they were serving a search warrant connected to a suspicious death.
The department has not released specifics about what led up to the shooting or the suspicious death they are investigating.
Three officers served the warrant about 3 p.m. in the 400 block of Jason Avenue North and opened fire on an armed man who came to the door.
It’s unclear whether the man fired at police.
The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he is listed in critical condition.
No officers were injured.
Neighbors told KIRO-TV the man lived in the house, which is where a woman died in August. Details of her death were not immediately available.
