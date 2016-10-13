Man fatally shot by Federal Way police identified

King County medical examiners have identified the man Federal Way police fatally shot Saturday.
Ricardo Hernandez, 21, died of multiple gunshot wounds he suffered after police said he ran with a knife toward officers, according to Federal Way police.
Officers had been sent to a mobile home park in the 3000 block of South 288th Street about 5:40 p.m. after reports of a man and his brother fighting, police said. The report said a knife was being used in the fight.
They arrived to find Hernandez, armed with several knives, confronting them, telling them he wanted to die, then moving toward them, police said.
Two officers simultaneously fired at him, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Family members had locked themselves into a room in their trailer, and officers later helped them escape through a window, police said.
Renton Police Department is leading the ongoing investigation into Hernandez’s death.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments