Two men killed early Friday in Tacoma

A 41-year-old man was found dead Thursday morning at 107th Street South near Pacific Avenue South shortly about 9:40 a.m.
alongside a road in Parkland, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. The victim is believed to be a homeless man, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said. Deputies arrested a suspect inside a nearby fast food restaurant.
Hyson Sabb, a 41-year-old Tacoma man, was shot and mortally wounded Saturday night on Tacoma’s Hilltop, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said Sunday. His wife, Adreine Sabb, and cousin John Walker talk about him.
Several business locations around the Lincoln District and East Tacoma are boarded up after a Tacoma Police investigation found evidence of prostitution at massage parlors and building code violations.
In this raw video clip, Marjean Sutton tells reporters about the events that lead to the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man wielding a running chainsaw as he charged at Pierce County sheriff's deputies.
FBI Special Agent Terry Postma and supervisor Kelly Smith talk about the apprehension of Gabriel Indelicio Nevarez in Mexico, and his extradition back to the United States. Nevarez was charged in the 2007 fatal Tacoma shooting of Kyle Grinnell. He appeared in court Friday.
A Roy man is believed to have killed his 12-year-old nephew with a machete Sunday and then fatally shot himself while driving out of the neighborhood, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.
Tacoma resident Crystalin Mendoza, 27, relates how graduating Pierce County drug court proved instrumental in reclaiming her life from addictive behavior and becoming a better influence on her daughter.