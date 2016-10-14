Man accused of molesting children at wife’s Key Peninsula day care is sentenced

A man accused of molesting children at his wife’s Key Peninsula day care was sentenced Friday.
Pierce County Superior Court Judge Kathryn Nelson sentenced 53-year-old Jimmy Pierce to nearly 5 years and 7 months in prison.
After that, the state’s Indeterminate Sentence Review Board will decide when, or if, he is released. Pierce potentially could spend the rest of his life behind bars because of the crime he was convicted of.
A jury convicted him last month of first-degree child molestation and attempted first-degree child molestation.
Loved ones of the victims told Nelson that they never imagined Pierce was capable of hurting children, and said the victims will never forget what he did.
Pierce’s friends and family wrote the court that he had been a dedicated Boeing employee for about 30 years, and was very involved as a father.
When it was Pierce’s turn to address the judge, he said, “I’m sorry for what I’ve done, and I’m sorry for putting my family and my wife through this.”
Prosecutors said the abuse happened between June 2013 and August 2014.
The mother of a 10-year-old girl went to police when the girl said Pierce touched her inappropriately, and an 8-year-old girl gave a similar account of her time at the day care.
Pierce’s wife since has lost the business.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
