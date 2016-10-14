Parkland woman, other man sentenced for shooting her ex-husband in the head

A woman charged in connection with the shooting of her ex-husband was sentenced Friday to a year and three months in prison.
Amy Yasuko Taylor, 43, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and second-degree malicious mischief and was sentenced by Pierce County Superior Court Judge James Orlando.
Also charged was Brian Douglas Widland Jr., 30, who pleaded guilty to those charges, as well as to unlawful gun possession. He got two years, three months in prison.
Prosecutors said Widland was a former boyfriend of the ex-husband’s girlfriend.
According to charging papers, the ex-husband was shot in the head May 12 outside his girlfriend’s Parkland home, after Taylor and Widland showed up there.
Taylor reportedly said she was present when someone was shot, but said she didn’t know anything about it, and that the victim had often cheated on her.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
