Tacoma man hurt, charged after crash near Ellensburg

A Tacoma man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 90 late Friday after he fell asleep at the wheel, the Washington State Patrol reported.
Dennis Ross, 51, was driving a 2005 Ford Focus eastbound on I-90 about 7 miles west of Ellensburg at 10:44 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway to the right, rolled and came to a rest on its top, according to a State Patrol news release.
Ross, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to KVH Hospital in Ellensburg. He was treated and released, a nursing supervisor said.
He was charged with driving with a suspended license, second offense negligent driving and driving with no insurance, the report stated. Drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash.
