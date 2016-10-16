Crime

October 16, 2016 2:16 PM

Tacoma man hurt, charged after crash near Ellensburg

By Mark Morey

Yakima Herald-Republic

ELLENSBURG

A Tacoma man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 90 late Friday after he fell asleep at the wheel, the Washington State Patrol reported.

Dennis Ross, 51, was driving a 2005 Ford Focus eastbound on I-90 about 7 miles west of Ellensburg at 10:44 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway to the right, rolled and came to a rest on its top, according to a State Patrol news release.

Ross, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to KVH Hospital in Ellensburg. He was treated and released, a nursing supervisor said.

He was charged with driving with a suspended license, second offense negligent driving and driving with no insurance, the report stated. Drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash.

Crime

Two men killed early Friday in Tacoma

