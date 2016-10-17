Crime

Prosecutors: Tacoma man on meth ran down 4-year-old girl running across street

By Kenny Ocker

A Tacoma man was arraigned Monday for allegedly hitting a 4-year-old girl with his car while he was on methamphetamine and recovering from a mixed-drink bender.

Richard William Myers, 48, faces a charge of vehicular assault in Pierce County Superior Court for the June 21 incident. Court Commissioner Meagan Foley set his bail at $75,000.

A bench warrant was issued for his arrest Sept. 30.

According to court documents:

The girl was running across the street about 2:30 p.m. as she followed her siblings from their car to a family friend’s house in the 1600 block of East 60th Street.

Myers drove down the street at between 30 and 45 miles per hour and hit the girl.

She suffered a concussion, bruising and other injuries, and spent two days in Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma.

Myers stayed at the scene, where officers detected a strong smell of alcohol coming from him. He told police he had been drinking Long Island iced teas at a local casino until 6 a.m.

He said he was “extremely drunk” then but now was only hung over.

He registered a 0.078 blood-alcohol level —just below the 0.08 legal limit — on a Breathalizer test but didn’t pass other parts of the field sobriety test.

A blood draw found he had a 0.049 blood-alcohol level, and detected meth, amphetamine and cocaine in his system.

