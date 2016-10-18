Crime

October 18, 2016 9:48 AM

Man suspected of stealing six surveillance cameras from Spanaway schools

By Stacia Glenn

He stole six surveillance cameras from two schools in Spanaway.

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are hoping the public can help identify the man responsible.

Surveillance footage shows the man throwing something – possibly a rope – around the cameras on the outside of Shining Mountain Elementary School and pulling them off the side of the building.

The stolen equipment is worth $22,000.

Detectives said the theft occurred between July 1 and July 11.

They also believe the same man possibly stole a surveillance camera Sept. 18 from the outside of Bethel Learning Center.

That camera was valued at $2,000.

Both schools are located on 38th Avenue East.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

