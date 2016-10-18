Sheriff’s Office searches for missing Thurston County woman

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about a missing woman, Christine Wagner, who was last seen on Oct. 10.
Wagner was seen leaving her Thurston County home in her 2004 Toyota Matrix, with license number EWO1994. Her destination is unknown, and her phone has been turned off. She left her purse with all of its contents at home.
Wagner’s family is concerned about her safety due to previous attempts at self harm.
Anyone who sees Wagner is asked to call 911, or Detective Mitch King at 360-786-5517.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
