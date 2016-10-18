2 with prior DUIs arrested during King County emphasis patrol

Two women with a history of drunken driving were arrested during an emphasis patrol targeting motorists under the influence, according to the King County Sheriff’s Department.
The emphasis kicked off at 8 p.m. Friday in southeast King County when four deputies and a sergeant spoke with 11 bars and restaurants about not overserving customers.
Two people were arrested that night.
One was a 29-year-old Buckley woman who was found behind the wheel of her car in a ditch in the 46800 block of 244th Avenue Southeast. Deputies said she was intoxicated when she drove into the ditch.
The second arrest was a 40-year-old Auburn woman who was taken into custody near the 16400 block of Southeast 272nd Street after a deputy spotted her car swerving.
Both women have prior DUIs, the department said. They were booked into the King County Jail.
