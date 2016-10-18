Tacoma police seek help solving fatal shooting of two men

Tacoma police need help figuring out whodunit.
Two men were fatally shot Friday outside a home in the 3600 block of Portland Avenue East, and investigators are struggling to figure out who would want them dead.
Voravangso Phanmana, 45, lived in the home. His friend Terry Northcutt, 61, stayed there sometimes.
Several people heard gunshots ring out about 1 a.m. Friday and called 911. No one appears to have seen the shooter.
Investigators said they do not believe it was a drive-by shooting.
No motive has been established.
Detectives are looking for information about any suspicious people or vehicles seen near Phanmana’s home Thursday night or early Friday, or any information about a possible motive.
A local SWAT team responded to the home about eight months ago, but it’s unclear if that incident played a role in the double homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and criminal charges.
Staff writer Kenny Ocker contributed to this report.
