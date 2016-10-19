Man, 77, charged in Lakewood stabbing

A 77-year-old man told Lakewood police he stabbed a business associate because he couldn’t handle any more deception.
The man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to first-degree assault and was ordered held on $100,000 bail. Pierce County Superior Court Commissioner Meagan Foley ordered him not to have contact with the victim, who is still at the hospital in intensive care.
The incident occurred Monday in a parking lot in the 10100 block of South Tacoma Way where the two men met to discuss business.
“The victim stated he was sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle when (the man) reached into vehicle and stabbed him in the stomach,” according to charging papers. The victim “opined the defendant was crazy.”
Police aren’t so sure, and are investigating the defendant’s story that he has been taken advantage of by the victim since they first met about six years ago.
The defendant claimed the victim offered to help him a sell a car years ago but never gave him money. He then allegedly convinced the defendant to open a business with him, which became problematic because so many customers expressed concern about shady dealings.
The elderly man “was taking the brunt of all the people’s dissatisfaction but kept giving (the victim) more money and was never getting money back,” Lt. Chris Lawler said.
Police are looking into the defendant’s claims. They have not yet been able to interview the victim.
A bloody knife was recovered from the scene and both men’s vehicles were towed.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments