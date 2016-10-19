Eatonville woman arrested for shooting at roommate

An Eatonville woman fired up to five shots in her home Wednesday after threatening to kill her roommate and the woman’s four children, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
It’s unclear what the 57-year-old woman was angry about.
Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer gave this account:
After the roommates argued about 2:45 a.m., the woman walked to her estranged husband’s home, retrieved a .45-caliber handgun and returned to the home in the 9300 block of 324th Street East.
She pointed the gun at her roommate, who confronted her, and fired about five rounds. Nobody was hit.
The roommate and her 13-year-old daughter were standing in the hallway at the time. The roommate’s other three children were asleep in a bedroom.
Investigators found three bullet holes in the hallway near the kids’ bedroom.
Deputies used a search dog to find the woman, who was hiding in a wooded area near the 32700 block of Webster Road East. She was taken to a hospital to be checked out after a dog bit her while she was being taken into custody.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments