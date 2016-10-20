Man stabs brother in neck in Graham amid divorce rage, deputies say

A 28-year-old transient was arrested Thursday after Pierce County sheriff’s deputies say he stabbed his brother in the neck four times.
He also allegedly sliced his mother’s hand with his knife during the altercation.
The man was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, both with domestic violence modifiers. He awaits arraignment.
According to sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer:
Deputies arrived about 5:40 a.m. at a home in the 5400 block of 245th Street East in Graham, responding to a possible knife attack.
The man who was stabbed told deputies his brother came to the house and knocked on the front door. When he opened it, his brother attacked him with a large knife, stabbing him several times.
After stabbing his brother and mother, the man left the house.
The men’s mother said the attacking son was mad about his divorce and blaming everyone else for his problems.
As the family was talking with deputies, the men’s father got a call from his daughter, also in Graham, saying the brother had shown up at her house.
Deputies went there and arrested him.
He told them his brother had threatened him and he was “defending himself” by using the knife. He said the other people at the house tried to stop him, so he gave them the knife and left for his sister’s house.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
