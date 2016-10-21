Man charged with stealing Spanaway school cameras held on $20,000 bail

A man charged with stealing three surveillance cameras from the outside of a Spanaway school is being held on $20,000 bail.
Willie Cantrell, 22, pleaded not guilty Thursday to first-degree theft.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department asked for help earlier this week in solving the thefts, which took place in July at Shining Mountain Elementary School.
They put out a mug of the thief captured by one of the stolen surveillance cameras as he reached up to take it. In less than a day, Cantrell was identified.
The cameras are worth about $6,000, according to charging papers.
Investigators said Cantrell climbed a pole and threw a rope over the cameras to pull them down.
He is also believed to have stolen a surveillance camera from the outside of Bethel Learning Center, which is up the road from Shining Mountain, but has not been charged in that case.
That camera is valued at $2,000.
Cantrell was already in jail on unrelated charges of unlawfully possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
He was first arrested March 3 after deputies connected him to a shoplifting incident and stopped his vehicle, finding Cantrell with meth and a pipe. He was released but a warrant was later issued for his arrest.
Cantrell is scheduled to make a plea Oct. 26 in that case.
