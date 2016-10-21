Suspected carjacker arrested after short pursuit in Tacoma

A 41-year-old man led Tacoma police on a short pursuit Friday after carjacking a woman at gunpoint.
The carjacker approached a woman about 11:30 a.m. in a parking lot in the 1900 block of South 72nd Street.
“The suspect points a gun to her head and demands her car, then takes the car and her cell phone,” police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
An officer responding to the call quickly spotted the stolen Fiat and gave chase in the 3300 block of South Alaska Street.
Eventually, the man jumped out of the car and leaped over a fence near Interstate 5 and South Wright Street.
Officers found the man on the other side of the fence at the bottom of an embankment with a possibly broken leg. He was taken into custody.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments