October 22, 2016 9:50 AM

Man shot outside Tacoma grocery store

Staff report

A man in his 20s was shot multiple times outside the Safeway store at South 72nd Street and Portland Avenue on Saturday morning, KIRO-TV reports.

The man is in critical condition.

Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating.

There is no word if a suspect has been apprehended.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

