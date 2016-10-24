Man fatally shot in Tacoma identified

A man fatally shot in South Tacoma was identified Monday as 29-year-old Tyrell Stokes.
Police were called about 2 a.m. Sunday to the 5200 block of South Tacoma Way after several people called 911 to report hearing shots fired.
Three men were found outside with gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital.
Stokes was pronounced dead about 4 a.m. The other two men are expected to survive.
Detectives have not released information about what led up to the shooting or whether the three men knew each other.
No one has been arrested.
The shooting happened in front of a tavern that has been shuttered for years. Business owners in the area said they believe the building is being rented out to after-hours events. Neighbors described it as a “private nightclub.”
A crowd gathered Saturday night to celebrate the release of a hip-hop album, KIRO-TV reported.
“I could see this trouble coming,” said Kevin McCament, who lives nearby. “Too many people in a very small place all gathered waiting to get in, they were very antsy. It was a bit nerve-wracking to watch.”
The building used to house a marijuana dispensary which lost its license after the state Liquor and Cannabis Control Board deemed to too close to a preschool.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments