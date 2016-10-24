Tacoma-area man sentenced to 45 days for workers’ compensation fraud

A Tacoma-area man accused of working multiple jobs while getting more than $81,000 in workers’ compensation has been sentenced to 45 days in jail.
Bobby Ray Johnson, 48, pleaded guilty to first-degree theft Thursday. Pierce County Superior Court Judge Stephanie Arend said he can serve his time on electronic home monitoring.
Johnson also must pay back $81,453.34 to the state Department of Labor and Industries.
Prosecutors said Johnson hurt his lower back and chest when he fell in an icy parking lot while working at a recreational vehicle company. As a result he started getting workers’ compensation payments in March 2013, and continued to do so for two years.
But state investigators learned he had worked during that time as an RV salesman and a home caregiver, which made him ineligible for the payments.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
