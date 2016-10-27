Woman arrested for stabbing ex’s new girl — with car key

A 32-year-old woman was arrested in Parkland on Thursday, accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend with a car key in the leg, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The victim suffered a “long and deep laceration on her left thigh” in the 11:15 a.m. incident in the 400 block of 110th Street Court East, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
According to Troyer:
The assailant showed up to her ex-boyfriend’s apartment and knocked on the door. The new girlfriend answered because the boyfriend was at work.
The women argued, then the assailant attacked, stabbing the victim with the key.
The assailant was detained nearby.
As paramedics loaded the victim into an ambulance, deputies had the assailant step out of the vehicle and asked the victim if that person was the assailant.
She immediately said, “That’s the (woman)!”
The assailant was then arrested. The victim was taken to St. Claire Hospital in Lakewood for treatment.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
