Crews work to rescue person who fell 40 feet down Bonney Lake-area embankment

Crews were working Friday evening to rescue someone who fell 40 feet down a steep embankment at Victor Falls in the Bonney Lake area.
East Pierce Fire & Rescue and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department planned to use a rope system to lower a basket to the person, who a rescuer will help back up the embankment.
Emergency personnel got the call about the fall about 4:30 p.m., and as of about 5 p.m. East Pierce said a paramedic was with the person, who did not have life-threatening injuries.
The person fell while climbing up the embankment from the falls, East Pierce said, in an area with signs warning of cliffs.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
