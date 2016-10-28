Tacoma woman found dead near Clear Creek Falls, husband arrested

Authorities have arrested a Tacoma man after his wife’s body was found near Clear Creek Falls in Yakima County.
Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Mike Russell says deputies responded to a report of a deceased person at the waterfall Friday afternoon.
He says responders found the woman’s body and that she appears to have died from severe upper body trauma.
Russell says the sheriff’s office was then notified that a man had approached park rangers saying he had killed his wife at the falls.
Park rangers detained the man until detectives could arrest him.
Russell says the man told detectives he killed the woman after she disclosed that she had been involved in a relationship with someone else.
The man was booked into jail for murder.
The woman’s and man’s names were not released.
The case remains under investigation.
